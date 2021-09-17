PM Hasina leaves Dhaka for USA to join 76th UNGA

The prime minister will stay in New York from 19 to 24 September as part of an official visit to attend the UNGA and a number of high-level events there.

On the way to New York, Sheikh Hasina will make a stopover at Helsinki, the capital of Finland for two days.

The prime minister will leave Helsinki at 4:00pm (the Finish capital time) for New York on 19 September and is scheduled to reach John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA at 6:00pm local time the same day.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters on 24 September.

The prime minister will present her address in Bangla like the previous years following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had delivered his historic speech at the UN in Bangla in 1974.

On 20 September, Sheikh Hasina will attend a closed-door meeting with a small group of heads of state or government on climate change to be convened by UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.