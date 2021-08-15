PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the prime minister visited the historic residence of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world’s most barbaric carnage on this day 46 years back.

Sheikh Hasina stayed in the house, which has now been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for a while.

From Dhanmondi, the prime minister later went to Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August were laid to eternal rest.

The prime minister placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

She also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.