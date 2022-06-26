Prepare with knowledge of science, technology, research, PM Hasina to youth

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called upon the new generation to be prepared with the knowledge of science, technology and research to lead the country towards prosperity utilising their hidden talents.

“Our worthy children should be prepared with the knowledge of science, technology and research to lead the country in future. Hope you all will flourish your hidden talents in every sector and forward the country to make sure that Bangladesh doesn’t lag behind anymore,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the award distribution ceremony among nationwide winners of Bangabandhu Talent Hunt Competition-2022 joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital city.

Expressing her heartiest greetings to the winners, she said, “Your hidden talents are the future of our country.”