Punishment if any Bangladeshi travels Israel: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh does not recognise Israel as a country. That’s why if any Bangladeshi travels Israel will face punishment.

The minister was addressing a programme, organised to handover medicines to Palestine, at state guest house Padma on Wednesday. Palestine ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and Beacon Pharmaceuticals managing director Ebadul Karim were present at the programme.

“Bangladesh is a tested friend of Israel. We’re beside them since 1972. We do not recognise Israel as a country and as long as we're not recognising Israel as a state, no Bangladeshi can travel there. If any Bangladeshi passport holder travels Israel, he will face punishment,” the foreign minister said.