No gatherings, cultural events in open spaces on 31st night: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today issued some directives over 31st night celebration in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital.

In the interest of overall security and law and order of Dhaka city, no gatherings or festivals can be held at road intersections, flyovers, streets and public places, said a press release signed by DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman.

No events, gatherings, dances, songs and any cultural events can be held in open spaces on the occasion of New Year celebrations, the release added.