ACC chief Momen discloses wealth details to media
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen on Sunday revealed his assets and liabilities to the media.
He shared his income and expenditure and assets details with the media at the views- exchange programme between the new commission members and media professionals at its headquarters in the city.
The ACC Chairman said that he has formally submitted his assets and liabilities details to the ACC Reform Commission while other commissioners will submit their assets and liabilities details.
Mohammad Abdul Momen joined the office on 11 December, a day after being appointed. On that day, he had announced that he would disclose his movable and immovable assets and income and expenditure accounts within seven days.
On that day, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called on the new ACC Chairman and Commissioners to disclose their income and wealth statements for the sake of transparency.
Revealing his assets, the ACC Chairman said that he has an apartment of 1,500 square feet, consisting of two 750 square feet apartments in Basila. He is in the process of acquiring another 700 square feet there.
"I have a vacant land with my wife in Purbachal American City, five kathas. I was a member of the BCS administration committee. There is 10 kathas of land there for eight members. My share will be 1.25 kathas. I paid money in 2007, but I have not received possession yet," he said.
He also said that he had deposited Tk 75,000 for a plot in RAJUK. Till date, there has been no settlement of it. For whatever reason, the government did not give it to me.
"I will apply again. Apart from this, I do not have any other immovable assets," he clarified.
Regarding movable assets, the ACC chairman said, there are 25 self-contained books of different sizes. There are many expensive books. There are furniture and electronic equipment, including things worth five lakh taka. There
He said he received interest from a savings certificate of five years of Tk 3 million and a savings certificate of Tk 2 million every three months. "I have not withdrawn my GPF money, there is Tk 1.7 million there," he added.
Telling about his source of income, he said, my income from work - the sale proceeds of inherited assets.
"I teach, lecture, write. I bought a land outside the embankment five and a half centuries ago, and I will get some money by selling it," he shared.
He claimed his working life is long. "I started earning since my student days. When I leave this job, you will calculate how much this wealth has increased, how much it has decreased," he also said.
The ACC Chairman said the political changeover we are witnessing in Bangladesh since August 5 is unique in world history, as demonstrated by the fact that the Prime Minister fled, and at the same time the Khatib of Baitul Mukarram has also fled.
Saying that corruption is rampant in the state, he said public awareness needs to be created on this issue.
He also emphasised active engagement and asked the media to play a role in this regard.
ACC Commissioner Commissioner (Inquiry) Mian Muhammad Ali Akbar Azizi said ACC is working with only half its designated manpower.
"We will investigate freely. Where there will be no bias. We are committed to the nation," he said.
ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Brigadier General (retd) Hafiz Ahsan Farid said ACC's professional base is very strong. Even after 42 days of non-commission, ACC officers and employees have worked tirelessly.
"ACC will not enslave any people in the world," he added.