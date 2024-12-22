ACC chief Momen discloses wealth details to media

Regarding movable assets, the ACC chairman said, there are 25 self-contained books of different sizes. There are many expensive books. There are furniture and electronic equipment, including things worth five lakh taka. There

He said he received interest from a savings certificate of five years of Tk 3 million and a savings certificate of Tk 2 million every three months. "I have not withdrawn my GPF money, there is Tk 1.7 million there," he added.

Telling about his source of income, he said, my income from work - the sale proceeds of inherited assets.

"I teach, lecture, write. I bought a land outside the embankment five and a half centuries ago, and I will get some money by selling it," he shared.

He claimed his working life is long. "I started earning since my student days. When I leave this job, you will calculate how much this wealth has increased, how much it has decreased," he also said.

The ACC Chairman said the political changeover we are witnessing in Bangladesh since August 5 is unique in world history, as demonstrated by the fact that the Prime Minister fled, and at the same time the Khatib of Baitul Mukarram has also fled.

Saying that corruption is rampant in the state, he said public awareness needs to be created on this issue.

He also emphasised active engagement and asked the media to play a role in this regard.

ACC Commissioner Commissioner (Inquiry) Mian Muhammad Ali Akbar Azizi said ACC is working with only half its designated manpower.

"We will investigate freely. Where there will be no bias. We are committed to the nation," he said.

ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Brigadier General (retd) Hafiz Ahsan Farid said ACC's professional base is very strong. Even after 42 days of non-commission, ACC officers and employees have worked tirelessly.

"ACC will not enslave any people in the world," he added.