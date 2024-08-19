ACC becomes tool of political govt

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) initiates no inquiry against the corrupt without a go-ahead from the government despite being an independent agency officially. As the incumbent governments have always been using the watchdog as a party tool, irregularities and corruption are nestled in the agency.

ACC sources said the agency does not even open a probe unless the government wants it, let alone to file a case. If any big incident makes the headlines in the media, the ACC initiatives investigation, but does not progress further. Quite the opposite, some people were even declared free of corruption charges despite having evidence.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, several directors and directors general said the ACC is independent to bust corruption on a small scale, but they can take no steps against people involved in corruption of thousands of crores of taka. Though the agency launches investigations against several people just the show following the go-ahead of the government, but it stops later. As a result, the agency has plunged into an image crisis now.