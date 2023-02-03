No movement can yield anything as people are with AL: PM Hasina

The event was held at the place where then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina went to take part in a protest rally against the killing of Juba League leader Siraj in 1994.

The prime minister said another milestone was added to Bangladesh’s development journey with the opening of the construction of country’s first-ever underground metro rail after inaugurating the maiden elevated metro rail from Uttara’s Diabari to Agargaon on 28 December last year.

“The biggest thing of the metro rail is that it will not pollute the environment and it will be sound proof as modern technology is being used for it while it will also be run by electricity,” she said.

The 31.241-km MRT Line-1 having both underground and elevated routes will be constructed at an estimated cost of Tk 52,561.43 crore (over 525.61 billion taka) by 2026.

Briefly describing her government initiatives for Bangladesh’s overall development, the prime minister said the country is marching towards prosperity at indomitable pace in line with her party’s slogan “Bangladesh on the march towards prosperity,” stated in the 2018 election manifesto.