Digital Bangladesh unfinished, now govt's new vision Smart Bangladesh

Awami League set some specific goals in 2018 under its Digital Bangladesh vision launched in 2008 and one of the goals was automation of 50 per cent toll collection on road across the country.

Yet, no automatic toll collection system was introduced on a single road under this Internet of Things (IoT) or Internet of Everything (IoE) even at the end of 2022. Long tailback appears on in front of toll booths on highways and bridges during Eid holidays.

Now the government has brought new vision on ‘Smart Bangladesh’ after ‘Digital Bangladesh’ vision.

People concerned said many things have been done under digital Bangladesh; government service has been computerised, financial transaction has become very easy, use of internet spread widely; overall people’s livelihood has become easier than before.