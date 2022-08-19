Don’t think yourselves as minority: PM Hasina tells Hindu community

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the Hindu community along with the believers of other faiths not to think themselves as minority, saying that all people irrespective of their religions will enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh.

“We want people of all faiths would live with equal rights. You are people of this country, you have equal rights here, you have the same rights as I have,” she said.

“You would always think that you are the citizens of this country and you will enjoy equal rights,” the premier said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community leaders on the occasion of holy Janmashtami.