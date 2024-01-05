Amnesty issues 10-point human rights charter for Bangladesh

Amnesty International has issued a 10-point human rights charter ahead of the forthcoming national election and urged all contesting political parties to ensure that the protection and promotion of human rights is a core part of their plans for the country.

With the brief 10-point agenda, the rights organisation highlighted the obligations in accordance with the rights guaranteed by the country’s commitment to international treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESR), as well as by the constitution of Bangladesh.