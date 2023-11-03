67 eminent citizens demand Mirza Fakhrul’s release  

A group of 67 prominent citizens in the country has issued a statement, calling for the release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
In their statement released on Friday, they highlighted that the release of Mirza Fakhrul could play a pivotal role in averting political conflicts and reinstating democratic norms.
The backdrop for this call was the BNP's grand rally in the capital on 28 October, which saw clashes between BNP supporters and the police. Subsequently, on 29 October, the Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Mirza Fakhrul.
The signatories underscored the nation's current aspiration to establish a democratic political society. They also noted that the current Prime Minister herself has expressed her commitment to this cause.
Furthermore, there is a mounting demand for achieving this objective through national elections overseen by an independent government within the next three months.
The statement highlights that the arrest of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at this time has jeopardised the peaceful, fair and inclusive election process.
The statement further emphasises, "It appears to us that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is a staunch advocate of peaceful political activities. His role is widely recognised for promoting peaceful political rivalry. We believe that the release of Mirza Fakhrul can play a crucial role in reinstating democratic norms and avoiding political conflicts."
"We hope that by releasing him promptly, the government will pave the way for a peaceful, fair, and inclusive election," the statement concludes.
Signatories to the statement include Badruddin Umar, Salehuddin Ahmed, Anu Muhammad, Anwarullah Chowdhury, Mahbub Ullah, Ahmed Kamal, Saidur Rahman, ATM Nurul Amin, Sadrul Amin, Akmal Hossain, AFM Yusuf Haider, Sirajul Islam, CR Abbar, ABM Obaidul Islam, and others.