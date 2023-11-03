67 eminent citizens demand Mirza Fakhrul’s release  

A group of 67 prominent citizens in the country has issued a statement, calling for the release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In their statement released on Friday, they highlighted that the release of Mirza Fakhrul could play a pivotal role in averting political conflicts and reinstating democratic norms.

The backdrop for this call was the BNP's grand rally in the capital on 28 October, which saw clashes between BNP supporters and the police. Subsequently, on 29 October, the Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Mirza Fakhrul.