Padma Bridge graft case was shelved despite ample evidence: ACC Chairman

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that despite having substantial evidence of irregularities, the much-discussed Padma Multipurpose Bridge graft case was prematurely closed, and the accused were exempted from trial.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha on Tuesday afternoon.

“The case's initial investigation report was flawed and incomplete. We have decided to revive it with a comprehensive and evidence-based submission,” said the ACC chief.

Referring to irregularities in the procurement process of consultants for the Padma Bridge project, Abdul Momen noted that although there were clear grounds for legal action, the previous commission submitted an FRT (Final Report True), effectively ending the case.