Education at a standstill, struggle to meet demands

Students took to the streets in support of the movement for quota reforms, and a segment of teachers also joined the cause. At one point, the Awami League government fell due to the mass uprising.

This created a significant challenge for the interim government, which took over on 8 August, as it sought to resume educational activities that had been halted for around three months before and after the uprising.

Education experts say that the expectations generated by the uprising have yet to materialise in the education sector. In reality, the only routine work is currently taking place in educational institutions.

Many have criticised certain immediate decisions, such as the cancellation of the HSC exams in response to demands. While a reform commission has been formed for various sectors, there has been no commission specifically addressing critical issues in education.