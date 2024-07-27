Stagnation in education: Take quick step to resolve the impasse 

While the government has kept the economic activities running on a limited scale by relaxing the curfew, it doesn’t look like that anyone’s concerned about the education. This is extremely sad that even after all the educational institutions of the country remaining closed for almost two weeks, no concern can be noticed among the policymakers. The movement, university teachers had started on 1 July with the demand of compulsory pension scheme ‘Prottoy’ being cancelled, is still going on.

Meanwhile, the students had started their movement with the demand of quota reform in government jobs. More than 200 people have been killed in the violence that erupted centering this movement.

Unprecedented damage has been done to properties of the state. A huge number of establishments including educational institutes have been affected. Ultimately, the government imposed curfew to bring the situation under control. The ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations had to be suspended several times because of the movement. Apart from that, the examinations had also been suspended in Sylhet region due to floods.