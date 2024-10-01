Will consider absent cops as criminals: Home adviser

Asked about the exact number of absent policemen, the adviser said it is around 187. "Those who have not reported to duty should be brought under the law."

Disclosing preparations for the Durga Puja, he said they held discussions over law and order situation and hoped for the smoothest and most well-organised Puja this year.

“I will not say the current law and order situation in the country is very good, but it is satisfactory. We have discussed how to improve it… the situation will improve over time,” he added.