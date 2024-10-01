Will consider absent cops as criminals: Home adviser
Home affairs advisor Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said they will consider the absent policemen as criminals, instead of cops, and hold them on trial.
He came up with the statement while talking to the media at the secretariat on Tuesday, following a meeting of the advisory council on law and order situation.
Asked about the exact number of absent policemen, the adviser said it is around 187. "Those who have not reported to duty should be brought under the law."
Disclosing preparations for the Durga Puja, he said they held discussions over law and order situation and hoped for the smoothest and most well-organised Puja this year.
“I will not say the current law and order situation in the country is very good, but it is satisfactory. We have discussed how to improve it… the situation will improve over time,” he added.
Besides, the meeting discussed the situation in the readymade garments sector and security arrangements for different shrines and faith-based establishments.
Regarding the demand for a three-day vacation on Durga Puja, he said there were no discussions in this regard.
When questioned about police reforms, the adviser clarified that he is not directly involved in the reform process. A separate committee has been formed to take care of the issue.
"The committee will carry out the necessary work and submit a report. Reforms will be made on the basis of the report,” he added.