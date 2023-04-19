BNP will disappear if they don’t participate in polls: Tofail

Awami League (AL) advisory council member Tofail Ahmed on Tuesday said the BNP will disappear from politics if they don’t take part in the next general election, as election is the heart of politics.
“There is no scope of restoring caretaker government in future as there was evidence of rigging during the caretaker government in the past,” he said.
The former minister said this while distributing Eid presents among the destitute people in the Bankerhut area under Bhola Sadar upazila in the capital.
Mentioning that election is the heart of politics, he expressed hope that the BNP will take part in the upcoming general election, which will be held under the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Bangladesh is one of the developing countries in the world. We achieved the status under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Villages do not look like village anymore. They turned into towns,” he added.
Apart from Veduria, he distributed sarees among helpless people in Velumia, Alinagar, Charshamya, Shibpur, North Digholdi unions of Sadar Upazila.
Zila Parishad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, District Awami League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Biplob, and Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Nazrul Islam Goldar, among others, accompanied the minister.