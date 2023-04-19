BNP will disappear if they don’t participate in polls: Tofail

Awami League (AL) advisory council member Tofail Ahmed on Tuesday said the BNP will disappear from politics if they don’t take part in the next general election, as election is the heart of politics.

“There is no scope of restoring caretaker government in future as there was evidence of rigging during the caretaker government in the past,” he said.

The former minister said this while distributing Eid presents among the destitute people in the Bankerhut area under Bhola Sadar upazila in the capital.