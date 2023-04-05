Technical glitch disrupts internet banking service

The internet banking service has been disrupted throughout the country as the server of National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) at Bangladesh Bank suffered a technical glitch.
It halted inter-bank transactions and hampered the cash withdrawal service through the automated teller machines (ATM).
The NPSB is a central network for internet and card-based transactions among the banks.
Mejbaul Haque, spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, could not be reached over the phone for his comment regarding the technical glitch.
However, an official associated with the NPSB service said there were problems in other transaction systems as well, but it has been solved.
The NPSB is trying to resolve the remaining issues and the service is expected to be restored by the night.