I’m concerned by allegations that justice system being used to harass journos in Bangladesh: Volker Türk
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed his concerns over allegations that the justice system is being used to harass human rights advocates, journalists and civil society leaders in Bangladesh.
Türk voiced the concerns while presenting his global update at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.
In a media release, the high commissioner said, “I continue to be concerned by allegations that the justice system is being used to harass human rights advocates, journalists and civil society leaders. I encourage investigation into alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, in line with international standards.”
Volker Türk said. “In Bangladesh, I am concerned that thousands of opposition party leaders and activists remain in detention, and that a number of deaths in custody have been reported since October. While I condemn any form of political violence, I urge a swift review of all these cases, with a view to their release, to encourage political dialogue and reconciliation.”