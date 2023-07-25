Crisis intensifies in BNP, not in country: Info minister

The information minister said BNP claims that it is a party of the masses. But the leaders and activists of the party were not allowed to join the city corporation and even in the union parishad polls, he continued.

He said it is the manifestation of internal crisis of a political party. Now it is time for an exploration in that party, he added.

He said many leaders and activists of BNP took part in city corporation polls and many of them have won. If the party decides to boycott the general election, there is a possibility of a huge exploration within the party, he said.

Replying to another query over public rallies of Awami League and BNP on 27 July, the information minister said there is no rule that anyone cannot announce to hold a rally on the same day when BNP holds a meeting in the city.