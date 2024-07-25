JU teacher resigns in protest of attacks on students

A teacher of Jahangirnagar University has resigned in protest of attacks on students by the law enforcing agencies and the Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League.

He sent his resignation letter to vice-chancellor Nurul Alam via e-mail on Thursday.

The teacher, Zahidul Karim, is an associate professor of the Management Studies Department of the university.

He has confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.