US reiterates expectations for free and fair polls in Bangladesh

The US has once again reiterated the importance of free and fair elections, and the country’s commitment to promoting human rights, labour rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

This stance of the US was reflected in the ninth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held in Washington, DC on 3 May. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland led their respective delegations in the dialogue.

Following the dialogue, in a tweet, Victoria Nuland said, “As we deepen US-Bangladesh ties, I met @BDMOFA Foreign Secretary Momen and reiterated the U.S. commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections. We thank Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees.”