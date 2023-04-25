Bangladesh announces its Indo-Pacific outlook

Dhaka on Monday announced an Indo-Pacific outlook ending the curiosity of a number of countries on its position over the growing geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 15-point outlook emphasised security as a prerequisite for economic prosperity and clarified that Dhaka leaning towards no side in the growing geopolitical competition between China and the United States centering the region.

Bangladesh announced its Indo-Pacific outlook that emphasised a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo- Pacific for the shared prosperity for all, a day before prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan begins Tiesday.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam unveiled the final outlook in presence of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at a press conference at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.