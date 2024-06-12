Bangladesh outshines India, Pakistan, falls behind Bhutan, Nepal in peace index

Palestine experienced the fourth largest deterioration in peacefulness in the latest peace index, dropping nine places to 145th. Its overall score deteriorated by 7.28 per cent, with all three domains deteriorating over the past year.

Although this was the largest year on year deterioration in peace in Palestine, the security climate had been getting worse for the past three years, with the country recording one of the largest deterioration in peacefulness of any country over the past decade.

The primary driver of Palestine’s fall in peacefulness was the conflict in Gaza, with the ongoing conflict domain deteriorating by just under 24 per cent. It is estimated that over 17,000 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza conflict in 2023, with the latest data indicating that this number had increased to over 33,000 as of April 2024 with some estimates placing the number much higher at over 100,000.