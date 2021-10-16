Harmful levels of toxic chemicals found in four vegetables: Researchers

The 'Journal of Food Composition and Analysis' is published by Elsevier. This company also publishes the science journal Lancet and Cell. And 'Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture' is published by the London-based Society of Chemical Industry.
Today is World Food Day. The theme of this year is 'Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow.'
In the research, scientists found the presence of chemical pesticides, at levels harmful to the human body, in 11 to 14 per cent of the eggplants, cauliflower, broad beans and string beans. The research was carried out in the international recognised research labs in BARI.
The four studies were led by the senior scientific officer Mohammed Dalower Hossain Prodhan of the Pesticide Research and Environmental Toxicology Section of the BARI's Entomology Division.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "There are certain general rules in the use of chemical pesticides. After pesticides are applied to the crops, a certain time must be allowed to pass so that the residue of the pesticides falls below the harmful level when the crops are harvested. For example, crops must be gathered 10 to 20 days after the application of the pesticide organophosphorus. But farmers in our country collect the crops without following the rules."
He said that he and his team collected samples of the fruits and vegetables before these were sold to the consumers.
Most of the chemical pesticides popular over here are being gradually banned in the developed worldProfessor Najma Shaheen, Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science
The research report says that the researchers found the presence of cypermethrin, chlorpyrifos, dimethoate, acephate and quinalphos and such harmful chemicals in the vegetable and fruit samples.
Experts say that these chemicals can be the cause of cancer, Parkinson's disease, skin diseases, high blood pressure and various other diseases. Children and the elderly in particular can be afflicted with neural disorders if they consume food containing such chemicals. In the case of expectant mothers, the unborn child in the womb can develop various complications too.
Professor Najma Shaheen of Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Most of the chemical pesticides popular over here are being gradually banned in the developed world. These are causing harm over an extended period of time to the human bodies. If the regulations pertaining to the use of these are not followed properly, the number of persons afflicted with cancer and other diseases will continue to increase in the country."
Experts say that advanced early varieties of vegetables and fruits are gaining popularity in the country. Such agricultural produce are also attacked more by insects while being grown. The farmers simply increase the use of pesticides as a simple solution to the problem.
Professor of the entomology department of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Khandakar Shariful Islam told Prothom Alo, insects spread more in Bangladesh due to climate reasons. And farmers resort to chemical pesticides to control the spread of insects. Pointing to examples in various state of India, including Punjab, he said the farmers in those states use pesticides excessively. And the rate of persons with cancer in those states is also relatively high. He said, "Measures must be taken so that this situation does not emerge in our country."
Harmful pesticides in mangoes and guava too
Another study of BARI shows that harmful levels of chemicals have also been detected in mangoes and guavas, popular fruits of the country. But these are relatively lower than in eggplants, cauliflower, broad beans and strong beans. The researchers found these chemicals in 4 per cent of the mango samples and 6 per cent of the guava samples. The tests were run at the BARI research lab on 140 mangoes and 130 guavas.
Rajshahi division produces the highest amount of mangoes in the country. Residue of harmful pesticide was found in 13 per cent of the samples collected from this region. These chemicals were found in 20 per cent of the mangoes collected from Dinajpur and Jamalpur. Pesticide residue was detected in 10 per cent of the mango samples from Bogura, Cumilla and Jashore. And these chemicals were detected in 5 per cent of the mango samples from Gazipur and Dhaka. There was no presence of harmful levels of chemical in the mango samples collected from Barishal.
However, the highest degree of chemicals was found in guavas from Barishal. And 80 per cent of guavas produced in this country come from this division. The presence of chemicals was found in 13 per cent of the guavas collected from Barishal. And 10 per cent of the samples of guavas from Jamalpur, Narsingdi and Jashore had traces of chemicals. However, no chemicals were detected in the guavas grown in Dhaka, Gazipur, Cumilla and Bogura.
We are popularising the use of organic pesticides and natural methods of controlling insects as an alternative to chemical pesticides. Farmers are stepping up the use of such pesticidesMd Asadullah, Director General, Department of Agricultural Extension
Chemicals in 11 per cent of 'paan' samples
Similar chemical traces were found in 11 per cent of the betel leaf ('paan') samples. For the research, 110 samples of betel leaf were collected from Barishal, Bogura, Dhaka, Gazipur, Jamalpur, Narsingdi and Rangpur.
BARI director general Md Nazirul Islam said the government has taken up an initiative to use organic pesticides as an alternative to toxic chemical pesticides for fruit and vegetables. Already 24 of organic pesticide-based technologies have been innovated and successfully transferred to the farmer level by means of the Department of Agricultural Extension. Hopefully the use of toxic pesticides will steadily decline.
Director general of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Md Asadullah, speaking to Prothom Alo said, "We are popularising the use of organic pesticides and natural methods of controlling insects as an alternative to chemical pesticides. Farmers are stepping up the use of such pesticides. However, it will be difficult for the government organisations alone to make this a success. The farmers must be conscious too."
