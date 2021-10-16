Harmful levels of toxic chemicals found in four vegetables: Researchers

Eggplants (brinjal) are available almost round the year in Bangladesh. While cauliflower appears in the winter, early varieties are available in August. Broad beans (shim) and string beans (borboti) will appear after a month.

Researchers have detected the presence of dangerous levels of toxic chemicals in all four of these common vegetables.

The vegetables produced in the northern regions of the country have an even higher level of such harmful chemicals.

The presence of these chemicals in vegetables was detected in four studies carried out by Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).

The results of this research were published between last December and August this year in three international science journals.

These journals are 'Journal of Food Composition and Analysis', 'International Journal of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry' and 'Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture'.