Hasan urges press to remain careful in publishing news on Bangladesh-India relation

Awami League joint general secretary and information minister Hasan Mahmud today urged journalists to be more careful while publishing news over Bangladesh-India relations so that those (news) do not affect it (relations) by wrong and inaccurate information.

“Recently, we saw that some media in Bangladesh and India have published some wrong and untrue news over COVID-19 issue which created anger among the people of the two countries. Later, it was resolved through press conferences by concerned Indian authority,” he said.

The minister stated these while addressing the seminar ‘Bangabandhu: Bangladesh-India Relations’ organised by Indian Media Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (IMCAB) at the National Press Club (JPC) in the city.