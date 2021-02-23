Hasan urges press to remain careful in publishing news on Bangladesh-India relation

Awami League joint general secretary and information minister Hasan Mahmud today urged journalists to be more careful while publishing news over Bangladesh-India relations so that those (news) do not affect it (relations) by wrong and inaccurate information.
“Recently, we saw that some media in Bangladesh and India have published some wrong and untrue news over COVID-19 issue which created anger among the people of the two countries. Later, it was resolved through press conferences by concerned Indian authority,” he said.
The minister stated these while addressing the seminar ‘Bangabandhu: Bangladesh-India Relations’ organised by Indian Media Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (IMCAB) at the National Press Club (JPC) in the city.
Indian high commissioner Sri Vikram Doraiswami addressed the seminar as special guest with IMCAB president Basudev Dhar in the chair.
Senior journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, JPC president Farida Yeasmin, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) president Kuddus Affrad addressed the seminar as guests of honour. Freedom Fighter and senior journalist Harun Habib read out the keynote paper in the seminar while IMCAB general secretary Rafiqul Islam Sabuj gave the welcome address.
Recalling the contribution of India to the Liberation War of Bangladesh, Hasan said India not only cooperated in the great war, but Indian army personnel also fought along with the freedom loving people of the country. India also gave shelter to one crore people of Bangladesh, he added.
Even, the minister said, many families of the neighbouring states of India gave one or two rooms for refugees. The contributions of India, its people and sacrifice of Indian army will be inscribed with golden letters till the existence of Bangladesh.
About Bangladesh-India relations, he said Bangabandhu was in jail during the Liberation War. The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited 30 countries not only for the causes of Bangladesh’s independence, but also for the release of Bangabandhu.