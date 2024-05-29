Plea to ACC to investigate against ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed
A lawyer submitted an appeal to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the corruption charges against former army chief Gen. (retd) Aziz Ahmed that has come to light through the US sanctions.
Supreme Court lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the plea to the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha on Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking about this to the media, Salah Uddin said he would file a writ petition with the High Court for public interests if the anti-graft watchdog does not initiate any investigation against the former chief of Bangladesh Army.
Later, ACC chairman Moinuddin Abdullah told the media that there is no scope to avoid the complaint if it has been scheduled at the ACC.
Gen. Aziz Ahmed retired on 23 June 2021. The US imposed sanctions against him on charges of his involvement with corruption after nearly three years of his retirement. As a result, neither Aziz Ahmed nor his family members could enter the US.
Aziz Ahmed and his family members were publicly designated in a statement published on the website of the US State Department on 20 May.