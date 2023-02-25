Russia thanks Bangladesh for abstaining from UN vote

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly. Ukraine, Poland, the US, UK and almost all western countries voted in favour of an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Seven countries voted against the resolution. These were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Mali, Eritrea and Nicaragua.
Meanwhile, 32 countries abstained for voting. These included Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Ethiopia, South Africa, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.