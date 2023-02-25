Russia thanks Bangladesh for abstaining from UN vote

Russia has thanked Bangladesh for abstaining to vote in favour of the latest resolution adopted at the United National General Assembly on the Ukraine situation.

A resolution calling for a halt to the Russia-Ukraine war was adopted yesterday, Thursday, at the United Nations. It called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in light of the UN Charter. A total of 32 countries, including Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan, abstained from voting. The Russian embassy in Dhaka thanked Bangladesh in a tweet.