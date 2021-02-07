Health, agri, science & tech ministers get vaccinated

Health minister Zahid Maleque was vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

Later, a few more cabinet members and high officials were vaccinated at the hospital.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began across Bangladesh at 9:00am today (Sunday). Health minister Zahid Maleque joined an online vaccination programme on with the civil surgeons and deputy commissioners of the country.

He said, “The vaccination campaign will be run round the year. More doses of vaccines will arrive within six more months, then the vaccines of World Health Organisation will arrive.”