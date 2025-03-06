Tarique Rahman, Mamun acquitted in money laundering case

Earlier on 10 December last year, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal in the case following a petition by Mamun.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 26 October 2009, with Cantonment police station in Dhaka, accusing Mamun of laundering Tk 204.1 million (20.41 crore) to Singapore.

According to the case statement, Mamun received the amount from Khadija Islam, chairman of Nirman Construction Company Ltd., in exchange for awarding a contract for an 80MW power plant in Tongi.

The money was transferred to a Citibank NA account in Singapore under Mamun’s name.

On 6 July 2010, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Tarique Rahman and Giasuddin Al Mamun.

The court framed charges against them on 8 August 2011.