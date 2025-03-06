Tarique Rahman, Mamun acquitted in money laundering case
The Appellate Division on Thursday acquitted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman and businessman Giasuddin Al Mamun in a money laundering case.
A four-member tribunal headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order, defence lawyer Advocate Md Maksud Ullah said.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the court set 6 March for delivering the verdict after concluding the hearing on the appeal against their conviction.
Earlier on 10 December last year, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal in the case following a petition by Mamun.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 26 October 2009, with Cantonment police station in Dhaka, accusing Mamun of laundering Tk 204.1 million (20.41 crore) to Singapore.
According to the case statement, Mamun received the amount from Khadija Islam, chairman of Nirman Construction Company Ltd., in exchange for awarding a contract for an 80MW power plant in Tongi.
The money was transferred to a Citibank NA account in Singapore under Mamun’s name.
On 6 July 2010, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Tarique Rahman and Giasuddin Al Mamun.
The court framed charges against them on 8 August 2011.
During the trial, testimonies from 13 witnesses, including FBI agent Debra Laprovette, were recorded.
On 17 November 2013, Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 acquitted Tarique Rahman but sentenced Mamun to seven years in jail with a Tk 400 million (40 crore) fine.
Following the verdict, the ACC filed an appeal on 5 December 2013, against Tarique Rahman’s acquittal.
The High Court accepted the appeal for hearing on 19 January 2014.
After hearing both appeals, the High Court on 21 July 2016, sentenced Tarique Rahman to seven years in jail and fined him Tk 200 million (20 crore) while upholding Mamun’s conviction.
Mamun later challenged the High Court verdict in the Appellate Division.