MV Abdullah first officer embraces daughters: "I was waiting for this day"
"I was waiting for this day," said MV Abdullah's first officer Atiq Ullah Khan, happily embracing his two 'princesses' close. He stepped off the vessel and immediately drew them close. They clung together, the father filled with relief and joy, the daughters with excitement and happiness. The two little girls lovingly covered their father's faces with kisses.
This happy scene took place at around 4:00am Monday afternoon at Chattogram Port's New Mooring terminal's jetty area. The vessel had anchored at the jetty with the sailors on board after the long order of being hijacked and held hostage by Somali pirates. The jetty filled with scenes of happy reunions.
MV Abdullah's sailors returned to the Chattogram Port jetty one month after being released from the clutches of the Somali pirates. They had alighted from MV Abdullah at Kutubdia in the Bay of Bengal and boarded MV Jahan Moni-3 lighterage vessel which brought them to the jetty.
Atiq Ullah Khan is the first officer of MV Abdullah, the vessel that was hijacked by Somali pirates. He had been filled with anxiety about whether he would ever see such a day again. His family was anxious too. But all the anxiety and concern has come to an end. After a long ordeal, Atiq Ullah Khan is finally back to his loved ones. He has his two daughters Yashara Fatema and Unaiza Mehbin back in his arms.
It is even a happier occasion than Eid. I was so worried about my some after they were trapped by the pirates. I cannot begin to explain how these 33 days passed. What can be happier than to have my some back?Jotsna Begum, mother of MV Abdullah's fourth engineer Tanvir Ahmed
They knew the date of their father's return and were waiting with the rest of the family at the jetty. They brought flowers with them to celebrate and welcome their father back. He held them close the moment he alighted from the vessel. They covered his face with kisses. Many persons present there were overcome with emotion upon seeing this scene.
Atiq Ullah Khan had no words to express his joy. He just said, "I was waiting for this day."
Like the two little girls, Jotsna Begum was excited too. Her son Tanvir Ahmed is the ship's fourth engineer. She had fallen sick worrying about him when he had been held hostage along with the others. Now that her son is back, she is overcome with joy. Tanvir is thrilled to be reunited with his mother too.
Before the vessel carrying her son reached the shore, Jotsna Begum said, "It is even a happier occasion than Eid. I was so worried about my some after they were trapped by the pirates. I cannot begin to explain how these 33 days passed. What can be happier than to have my some back?"
On 12 March the KSRM Group's vessel MV Abdullah was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean. Upon hearing this news, the families of the sailors were gripped with alarm. Finally ransom was paid and after 33 days, on 13 April the ship was released. It first reached the Al Hamriya port in UAE. After unloading cargo there and loading a cargo of limestone, it started off for Chattogram. It reached Bangladesh's territorial waters in 13 days. The sailors returned home after 14 days from leaving UAE and a month since being released from hostage.