MV Abdullah first officer embraces daughters: "I was waiting for this day"

They knew the date of their father's return and were waiting with the rest of the family at the jetty. They brought flowers with them to celebrate and welcome their father back. He held them close the moment he alighted from the vessel. They covered his face with kisses. Many persons present there were overcome with emotion upon seeing this scene.

Atiq Ullah Khan had no words to express his joy. He just said, "I was waiting for this day."

Like the two little girls, Jotsna Begum was excited too. Her son Tanvir Ahmed is the ship's fourth engineer. She had fallen sick worrying about him when he had been held hostage along with the others. Now that her son is back, she is overcome with joy. Tanvir is thrilled to be reunited with his mother too.

Before the vessel carrying her son reached the shore, Jotsna Begum said, "It is even a happier occasion than Eid. I was so worried about my some after they were trapped by the pirates. I cannot begin to explain how these 33 days passed. What can be happier than to have my some back?"