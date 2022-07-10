Holy Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.
The main Eid congregation was held at the National Eidgah near the High Court Bhaban here at 8:00am.
Eid congregation will be held at the historic Sholakia ground in Kishoreganj this year in a break of 2 years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Kishoreganj deputy commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam told BSS that Islamic scholar Mawlana Farid Uddin Masud will conduct the Eid jamaat at 9:00am.
A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Khatibs, imams, mosque management committees and local administration have been requested to offer doa to the Almighty Allah after the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers to save the country and its people from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic
The first Jamaat was held at 7:00am, conducted by Hafez Mufti Maulana M Mizanur Rahaman, senior pesh Imam of the mosque.
Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi conducted the second Eid Jamaat at 8:00am and the third one will be conducted Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwari at 9:00am.
Baitul Mukarram mosque Pesh Imam Maulana Mahiuddin Kashem will conduct the fourth Jamaat at 10:00am while the fifth Jamaat will be conducted by IF's Mufti Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah at 10.45am.
Organisers said adequate water supply and security arrangements have already been made at the Baitul Mukaram National Mosque to facilitate the Eid-ul-Azha prayers.
Eid Jamaat was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) at 8:00am while chief whip of parliament, whips, cabinet members, lawmakers and Jatiya Sangsad secretariat officials and employees and devotees joined the jamaat there.
In the Dhaka University, two Eid Jamaats will be held at university central mosque - Masjidul Jamiya - at 8:00am and 9:00am.
Senior Imam Syed Muhammad Emdad Uddin will conduct the first Jamaat while second one will be conducted by senior imam Hafez Mawlana Najir Mahmud.
Adequate security measures have been taken for peaceful and smooth celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Azha. The law enforcement agencies were also asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.
State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar (Radio) as well as other TV channels and radio stations have been broadcasting special programmes on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.
On the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.
On 7 July, the government issued a circular with eight instructions, including maintaining the health rules, during the prayers.
The guidelines included no illuminating will be allowed on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, everyone has to perform ablution at respective residences before going to Eidgah or mosque, soap or hand sanitizer must be kept at the place of having ablution (wadukhana) at mosque or Eidgah to prevent the coronavirus infection, a worshiper (musulli) must wear mask and should not use the prayer mat (Jainamaz) and cap earlier kept in mosques.
While performing Eid prayers, the devotees must maintain a gap maintaining the health rules and social distancing, Musullis will have to stand keeping one row gap in prayers, Khatibs, imams, mosque management committees and local administration have been requested to offer doa to the Almighty Allah after the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers to save the country and its people from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, Khatibs, imams and mosque management committees and local administrations have been requested to ensure the proper execution of these health guidelines, in the case of animal sacrifice (slaughtering the sacrificial animals), the instructions of the fisheries and livestock ministry have been asked to follow properly.
The local administration, law enforcement agencies, people's representatives, officials and employees of the Islamic Foundation and the management committee of the concerned mosques have also been requested to execute the directives of the government.