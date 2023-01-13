Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years

The report presents the results of the latest Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS) based on insights on the evolving global risks landscape from over 1,200 experts across academia, business, government, the international community and civil society.

Responses for the GRPS 2022-2023 were collected from 7 September to 5 October, 2022, said the report.

The survey participants were asked: “Which five risks are the most likely to pose the biggest threat to your country in the next two years?” and thus were asked to select these from a list of 35 risks.