ACC summons Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Tarique Ahmed Siddique
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, the former prime minister's defence advisor Major General (retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and his wife Shaheen Siddique. ACC’s deputy director (public relations), Akhtarul Islam, confirmed this to Prothom Alo today, Monday.
According to sources, they have been asked to appear at the ACC head office in Segunbagicha on 2 July to provide statements regarding certain allegations.
The Anti-Corruption Commission had also summoned Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and members of his family in May as part of an investigation into the allegations of land grabbing, embezzlement and money laundering. In the notices issued by ACC, they were asked to appear at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on 25 and 26 May for questioning.
The notice stated that their statements would be taken in order to properly investigate allegations against Ahmed Akbar Sobhan (Shah Alam), his family members, and individuals linked to his interests such as tax evasion, land grabbing, misappropriation of loan funds, fund transfers, and money laundering.
According to the notice, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his wife Afroza Begum, their elder son and Co-Chairman Sadat Sobhan, and Sadat’s wife Sonia Ferdousi Sobhan were summoned for questioning on 25 May. On 26 May, his son and Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, his wife and group director Sabrina Sobhan, vice chairman Safiat Sobhan (Sanvir), vice chairman Safwan Sobhan and his wife, and group director Yasha Sobhan were summoned.