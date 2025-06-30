ACC summons Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Tarique Ahmed Siddique

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, the former prime minister's defence advisor Major General (retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and his wife Shaheen Siddique. ACC’s deputy director (public relations), Akhtarul Islam, confirmed this to Prothom Alo today, Monday.

According to sources, they have been asked to appear at the ACC head office in Segunbagicha on 2 July to provide statements regarding certain allegations.