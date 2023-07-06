Mayor Taposh urges city dwellers to provide info on larvae-breeding spots

On Wednesday, Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) requested information regarding areas where mosquito larvae are breeding. This initiative aims to effectively address the dengue outbreak in the capital.

“If you provide us with information on mosquito breeding ground and larvae, our mosquito control workers would reach the place within 15 minutes and take step to destroy the larvae. We want responsible assistance from the people of Dhaka in this regard,” said the DSCC Mayor.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the Hatirjheel water extraction machine adjacent to Hotel Sonargaon, said a press release.