Mayor Taposh urges city dwellers to provide info on larvae-breeding spots

On Wednesday, Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) requested information regarding areas where mosquito larvae are breeding. This initiative aims to effectively address the dengue outbreak in the capital.
“If you provide us with information on mosquito breeding ground and larvae, our mosquito control workers would reach the place within 15 minutes and take step to destroy the larvae. We want responsible assistance from the people of Dhaka in this regard,” said the DSCC Mayor.
He said this to reporters after inspecting the Hatirjheel water extraction machine adjacent to Hotel Sonargaon, said a press release.
He said, “Do not let water to accumulate anywhere, if we can destroy the breeding grounds, we can get rid of the dengue.”
Mentioning that the periphery of dengue control activities has been increased, Taposh further said, “This time, dengue has come earlier; we have seen dengue patients even during heat wave. It was not supposed to be like that. So, we are expanding our activities.”
“In comparison with other countries, we are in good position till now but as the death rate has been increasing, health department should pay more attention to reduce death rate by expanding treatment quality and extent,” he added.
DSCC chief executive officer Mizanur Rahman, Chief Engineer Ashiqur Rahman and Ward Councilor Mohammad Nazrul Islam were present.