Human rights campaigner hasn't received information as yet

The Information Commission had said that the data concerning cases under the Digital Security Act should be provided to the applicant, human rights campaigner Saad Hammadi , within 20 days. The commission issued this directive on 8 March, but till Monday he has not received any information.
Saad Hammadi had submitted an application to the police asking for information on how many cases had been filed under the Digital Security Act in the country, how many accused were there and how many had been arrested. The police have refrained for supplying the information on the excuse that if such information is revealed, it will hamper the application of the law and public security may be threatened.
Not receiving information from the police, Saad Hammadi went on to place a complaint with the Information Commission. After the hearing of this complaint over several days, on 8 March the commission issued orders. It said that the information sought by the complainant was to be duly provided under the Right to Information Act. The commission disposed of the matter, ordering the police to provide the information within the next 20 days.
Research officer of the Information Commission Rabeya Hena, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the process of signing the decision letter was underway and copies of the letter would be sent to both parties. The decision letter will also be available on the commission's website. It will be prepared soon. She said, the 20 days mentioned in the directive will be applicable from the day the decision letter is issued.
On 7 June 2021, writer, researcher and human rights defender Saad Hammadi applied to the officer in charge of the police headquarters, under the Digital Security Act. In his application he sought information of how many cases were filed under this case every year since its enactment, the number of accused persons and the number of arrested. Not receiving information, on 18 July he issued an appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP). As he did not receive any reply to his letter, on 10 August he filed a complaint with the Information Commission.
The police issued a letter to Saad Hammadi, dismissing his request for the information. The letter said that under Section 7 of the Digital Security Act, the information sought by the applicant is not appropriate to be made public. Publishing such information may obstruct application of the law, increase crime, threaten public security, hamper the cases under trial, influence the investigation process of certain crimes and also affect the arrest and punishment of criminals.