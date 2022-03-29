Human rights campaigner hasn't received information as yet

The Information Commission has directed that the applicant be provided with statistics concerning cases filed under the Digital Security Act within 20 days. The commission issued this directive on 8 March. However, till Monday, the human rights campaigner Saad Hammadi has not received any information in this regard.

Bangladeshi national Saad Hammadi is working at the Amnesty International South Asia regional office (Sri Lanka). Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, he said, "The police have not provided any information as yet. No decision letter has come from the commission as yet and so I do not know when the information will be available."