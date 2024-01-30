PM Hasina for nat'l biobank for innovations in medical, life sciences disciplines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday stressed the need for establishing a global standard national biobank to make innovations and discoveries in medical and other branches of life sciences in Bangladesh.

“Let us work together to make this biobank a reality, a symbol of optimism that will lead to a better and healthier world,” she said.

The prime minister said this in a video message broadcast at a roundtable titled ‘Biobanking with Bangladesh: A joint approach to disease management and prevention’ held at Brussels, the capital of Belgium.