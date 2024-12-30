ADC Sanjida suspended for allegedly protecting Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Sanjida Afrin. The suspension was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry on Sunday. Sanjida, who is currently serving in the Armed Police Battalion (APBN), has been accused of misconduct.

According to the notification, Sanjida was suspended under the Government Service Rules Act.

During this period, she will be attached to the Barishal Range and will receive subsistence allowance in accordance to government regulations.