BRICS Summit: PM Hasina leaves for Johannesburg

Several cabinet ministers, chief whip, cabinet secretary, prime minister’s office (PMO) secretary, PM’s press secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the prime minister off.

The flight is scheduled to land at the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, at 8:50 pm (local time) after making over one hour stopover at the Dubai International Airport in the UAE.

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS member states –- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.