Threats of violence directed at ambassador unacceptable: US  

The US State Department has commented that violence or threats of violence directed at US diplomat stationed in Dhaka is unacceptable.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller made this comment in response to a question at the US State Department's briefing on Thursday.

A media person asked Miller, “Ambassador Peter Haas continues to receive death threats from the ruling party members. From central to grassroot-level ruling party, Awami League leaders are speaking in the same tone, wanting to slaughter the ambassador. And the ambassador himself yesterday expressed his deep concern for his security and their basic personnel security. Does the secretary general take this threat seriously, and this – the violent rhetoric?”