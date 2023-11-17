Threats of violence directed at ambassador unacceptable: US  

The US State Department has commented that violence or threats of violence directed at US diplomat stationed in Dhaka is unacceptable.
Spokesperson Matthew Miller made this comment in response to a question at the US State Department's briefing on Thursday.
A media person asked Miller, “Ambassador Peter Haas continues to receive death threats from the ruling party members. From central to grassroot-level ruling party, Awami League leaders are speaking in the same tone, wanting to slaughter the ambassador. And the ambassador himself yesterday expressed his deep concern for his security and their basic personnel security. Does the secretary general take this threat seriously, and this – the violent rhetoric?”
In response, Miller said, “So the safety and security of our diplomats overseas is, of course, our top priority. We take any threats against them very seriously. Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable. We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Haas with the Bangladeshi Government. Would remind them that they have an obligation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and security of US diplomatic missions and personnel. And we expect them to act on those obligations.”
Peter Haas goes on leave
Senior Vice President of Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali Upazila Awami League, Faridul Alam, delivered a speech threatening to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas. Video footage of his speech in this regard was circulated on social media last Wednesday.
Additionally, last week, Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, Chairman of Chambal Union in Chattogram's Banshkhali and convener of Union Awami League, threatened to beat up US Ambassador Peter Haas. He broadcasted this statement on his Facebook Live.