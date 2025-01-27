ICT issues arrest warrants against 6 cops, 2 AL leaders

The International Crime Tribunal (ICT) has issued an arrest warrant against six top and mid-level police officials and two Awami League leaders. They have been accused of being involved in the most discussed killings in the city during the July uprising.

ICT judges Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury passed the order following four separate appeals on Monday.

Tribunal prosecutor Gazi Munawar Hossain placed the appeal for issuing arrest warrants against the accused.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he pleaded with the tribunal to not reveal the identities of the accused for the sake of the investigations. The tribunal granted his plea and refrained from revealing identities of the accused.