More BGP members cross into Bangladesh, preparations to send them back
Myanmar rebel armed force Arakan Army continues to fight the junta forces in the Rakhine state. In face of intense attack from the rebels, the members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) are fleeing to Bangladesh. Five more BGP members took shelter in Bangladesh even on Sunday.
The foreign ministry says, a total of 196 members of BGP have crossed into Bangladesh so far. Bangladesh is in talks with Myanmar to send back their citizens within this month.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior official of the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo on Monday, “Bangladesh is preparing for sending back the BGP members to Myanmar as soon as possible. However, it has not been possible to send them back yet due to the rough weather. However, more BGP members are fleeing to Bangladesh in the meantime.”
Prothom Alo’s Teknaf correspondent said five more BGP members fled to Bangladesh through the Kharangkhali border in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar. They crossed the Naf river from the Nakfura area in Myanmar at around 8:30 pm Bangladesh time.
Notably, the clash between the Myanmar Army and rebel armed group Arakan Army has been intensifying since February this year. Already the Arakan Army has taken control of several parts of the Rakhine state.
In this situation, a number of BGP members were forced to leave their outpost and flee to Bangladesh to save their lives.