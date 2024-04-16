More BGP members cross into Bangladesh, preparations to send them back

Myanmar rebel armed force Arakan Army continues to fight the junta forces in the Rakhine state. In face of intense attack from the rebels, the members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) are fleeing to Bangladesh. Five more BGP members took shelter in Bangladesh even on Sunday.

The foreign ministry says, a total of 196 members of BGP have crossed into Bangladesh so far. Bangladesh is in talks with Myanmar to send back their citizens within this month.