Nine border guards of Myanmar flee into Bangladesh

A BGB officer, on condition of anonymity, said that two of the nine BGP members are injured. They have been taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment.

For two months now, the armed Arakan Army has been involved in conflict with the government forces in Rakhine, Myanmar.

Several sources along the border have said Arakan has taken control of 12 police stations and outposts north-south of Maungdaw township and the Rathedaung township to the east. The rebel group, over the past few days, has been exerting their power in a bid to take over Buchdaung and Maungdaw townships. While the government forces have used air attacks and have launched strong mortar shells to recover the border outposts and police outposts, they have failed to do so. The clashes are steadily spreading to new areas.