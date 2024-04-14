Nine border guards of Myanmar flee into Bangladesh
Nine members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) have fled into Bangladesh through Cox's Bazar's Teknaf border at Jhimangkhali and Kharangkhali. They came from Nakfura in Myanmar, crossing over the Naf river today, from 7:00am to 10:30am Sunday morning.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)'s Teknaf-2 Battalion commander Lt. Col. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed this news to Bangladesh. He said, the nine persons who fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh have been kept at a border outpost. Action is being taken in this regard after discussing the matter with the higher authorities.
A BGB officer, on condition of anonymity, said that two of the nine BGP members are injured. They have been taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment.
For two months now, the armed Arakan Army has been involved in conflict with the government forces in Rakhine, Myanmar.
Several sources along the border have said Arakan has taken control of 12 police stations and outposts north-south of Maungdaw township and the Rathedaung township to the east. The rebel group, over the past few days, has been exerting their power in a bid to take over Buchdaung and Maungdaw townships. While the government forces have used air attacks and have launched strong mortar shells to recover the border outposts and police outposts, they have failed to do so. The clashes are steadily spreading to new areas.
Over 50 more BGP members are waiting at the border to enter Bangladesh
In the meantime, from 10:00pm Saturday night till 5:30am Sunday morning, there has been intermittent firing and mortar shell attacks in Rakhine, Myanmar. Deafening explosions have been heard this side of the border in Hrila and Hoaikong union's Uttar Para, Lombabil, Unchiprang, Kanjarpara, Hrila, Moulvibazar, Wabrang, Fuler Dail, Chowdhurypara, Puran Bazar and a few villages. The residents of the border-lying areas have been spending sleepless nights.
Hrila Union Parishad (UP) chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed the matter. He said, from 7:00am to 10:30am this morning, a few BGP member fled into Bangladesh. Over 50 more BGP members are waiting at the border to enter Bangladesh.
Due to the ongoing clashes, members of Myanmar's government forces have crossed over into Bangladesh several times. On 11 March, another 177 BGP and army members took shelter in Bangladesh. They are all in custody of 11 BGB in Naikhangchhari Sadar. Earlier, another 330 had taken shelter in phases in Bangladesh. On 15 February, the 330 were sent back to Myanmar.