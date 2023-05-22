Conference to recognise 1971 war as Genocide held at DU

Amra Ekattor, an organisation based on the sprit of liberation war, organised an international conference for first time of this type on Bangladesh Genocide Recognition, reports UNB.

The conference was arranged to draw the attraction of the international community to have the 1971 war recognised as genocide.

The conference was organised at Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom of Dhaka University at 11 am today.

An international team of genocide specialists comprising of Harry van Bommel, former member of parliament of Netherlands, Anthonie Holslag, teacher at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Chris Blackburn, communications director of the Swiss Inter strategy Group, and representatives of EBF from the United Kingdom joined the program.

From Bangladeshi side, Helal Foyeji, Shahriar Kabir, DU vice chancellor prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, chairperson of the Aamra Ekattor organisation Mahbub Jaman and other freedom fighters and activists were present in the conference.