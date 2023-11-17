Foreign secretary Momen to visit India next week

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is likely to visit India next week and hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra there.

Multiple sources from New Delhi confirmed the trip to Prothom Alo, saying secretary Momen is expected to reach India on 23 November and meet Indian external affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra on the next day before departing for Dhaka.

Contacted over the phone, Masud Bin Momen limited himself in the statement that the trip is still being processed.