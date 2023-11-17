Foreign secretary Momen to visit India next week

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is likely to visit India next week and hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra there.
Multiple sources from New Delhi confirmed the trip to Prothom Alo, saying secretary Momen is expected to reach India on 23 November and meet Indian external affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra on the next day before departing for Dhaka.
Contacted over the phone, Masud Bin Momen limited himself in the statement that the trip is still being processed.
According to Indian diplomatic sources, it is going to be the last meeting between the two high-profile secretaries before the forthcoming 12th national election in Bangladesh. Hence, the meeting is expected to discuss some crucial bilateral issues, including Teesta water sharing, power, fuel, trade, security, border management and defence.
Secretary Momen is set to embark on the India trip at a time when the national election in Bangladesh is less than two months away and has been a hot topic on the global stage, including India.
The US has been insisting on holding the next polls in a free, fair, and inclusive manner, but the government smells an effort of regime change in this.
Being the largest neighbour, India has extended its unwavering support to the government in Bangladesh and democratic advancement here.
The recent 2+2 ministerial meeting between the United States and India also discussed the election in Bangladesh.
At a press briefing after the bilateral meeting on 10 November, Vinay Kwatra confirmed their discussion on Bangladesh and reaffirmed his country’s support and respect to democratic advancement in Bangladesh.