President pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

The head of the state paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here at 6:30 am today.

Earlier, on his arrival there, the president was welcomed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at about 6:28 am.

Later, both the President and the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, also the great architect of Independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, there.

