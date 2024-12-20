Ministry of food, WFP host national dialogue to drive food systems transformation

Demonstrating Bangladesh's ongoing commitment to transforming food systems, the ministry of food and the World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), and other development and civil society partners, convened a national dialogue for Food Systems Transformation in Dhaka this Tuesday.

The dialogue focuses on integrating innovative, inclusive, and climate-responsive solutions into the national agenda, collaboratively shaping the National Food Systems Pathways toward more sustainable, resilient, healthy, and equitable food systems.