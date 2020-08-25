ICJ interim order sole consolation for Rohingya

The ICJ set 22 May for Myanmar to submit reports to the court as to what the country has done in compliance of its order. There are also orders to appraise the court of the progress every six months. Myanmar has submitted its first report in line with the court order. Myanmar denied the allegation of genocide during the hearing of ICJ. The Buddhist majority country claimed that there was no situation of issuing an interim order, the country has taken some steps as per the instruction of the court.

Neither the ICJ nor Myanmar nor The Gambia has published the content of the report. The proceedings of the JCJ remained suspended for several months due to the COVID-19 and it is now functioning on a limited scale.

One and half months ahead of submitting its report to the ICJ, the Myanmar government issued orders on 8 April to abide by UN Genocide Convention and to collect all evidence of atrocities committed in the Rakhine state.

Myanmar’s ruling party National League for Democracy (LDA) at that time informally said the country’s top civil leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the court that some incidents of violating human rights may have occurred and the LDA government will not ignore these.

In a presidential order, Myanmar instructed its ministers, the state government, local administration, army and civil security forces officials not violate the rules 2 and 3 of UN Genocide Convention. It was also warned that action would be taken against those who would be responsible for destroying evidence of human rights violations. Instructions were also given from the presidential office against any attempt to commit crimes or hatch conspiracies like violating the Genocide Convention.

Free Rohingya Coalition organisers, however, commented that there is no credibility of these statements. They said the issuance of these instructions of the army and the LDA government is nothing but a strategy to face cases at the international courts. In fact there is no progress in the situation. There have been reports in recent months about the tough policy of Myanmar security forces in the Rakhine state.

Hope had been generated that Rohingyas would be able to participate in the parliament election in November, but that is not happening. Rohingya leader Kyaw Min as candidate of the Democracy and Human Rights Party submitted his nomination, but that was cancelled on 18 August. Although Kyaw Min was elected MP in 1990, the election commission cancelled his nomination this time like in 2015. The Human Rights Watch said his nomination was cancelled for failure to submit proof of citizenship of his parents.