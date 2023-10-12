Contempt of court: Ex-chief judicial magistrate sentenced to 30-day jail

A HC bench of Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed the order on Thursday.

Sohel Rana presented an explanation regarding the overlooking of an order of the Supreme Court in a case. As the High Court was not satisfied with the explanation, it issued contempt of court rule against Sohel Rana.

The High Court pronounced its verdict upon holding a hearing on the rule.

Lawyer Pranay Kanti Roy was the prosecutor while Shah Manjurul Haque was the defence lawyer.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, later, Pranay Kanti Roy said Sohel Rana sought unconditional apology from the court. But turning down the apology plea, the High Court handed him 30 days simple imprisonment and ordered him to deposit Tk 5,000 as fine to the registrar general of the Supreme Court, he added.