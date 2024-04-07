Nathan Bom’s close associate, KNF ‘chief coordinator’ arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) leader from Sharonpara, in the outskirts of Bandarban. His name is Cheosim Bom, 55. He is the Bandarban KNF's chief coordinator.

RAB-15 commandant Col. Sajjad revealed this information at a media briefing held at 3:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

At the RAB media briefing held at the zila parishad auditorium, it was said that Cheosim Bom was arrested from his home in Sharonpara Saturday night. He is the Bandarban Sadar upazila KNF chief coordinator.